Legendary Linebacker Dick Butkus Dies At 80

October 5, 2023 3:55PM PDT
Malibu, CA – Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus has died. He was 80.

The team says he died peacefully in his sleep at his Malibu, California home.

The legendary linebacker was drafted in 1965 and made 8 Pro Bowls.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

After his playing days, he acted in television and movies, such as “MacGyver”, “Hang Time”, and “The Longest Yard.”

https://x.com/ChicagoBears/status/1710063847359287777?s=20

 

