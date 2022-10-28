KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Dies

October 28, 2022 2:35PM PDT
Share
Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Dies

ATLANTA (AP) – Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90.

The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children.

Dooley guided Georgia through a quarter-century of success that included a national championship during the 1980 season.

Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988.

He won six Southeastern Conference titles and remains the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history.

No cause of death was given.

Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19.

More about:
coach
football
Georgia
Vince Dooley

Popular Posts

1

Russian Court Rejects Griner Appeal Of Her 9-year sentence
2

Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months Behind Bars
3

Report: Elon Musk Plans To Cut 75% Of Twitter Workforce
4

Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem
5

Victim Identified In Stabbing Death On West Burnside In Portland's 70th Homicide