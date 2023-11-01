KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Legendary Coach Bob Knight Dead At 83

November 1, 2023 4:13PM PDT
FILE – This Feb. 23, 1985, file photo shows Indiana coach Bob Knight winding up and pitching a chair across the floor during Indiana’s 72-63 loss to Purdue, in Bloomington, Ind. Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball has died. He was 83. Knight’s family made the announcement on social media Wednesday evening, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The turbulent and brilliant basketball coach Bob Knight has died.

Knight’s family made the announcement Wednesday night on social media, saying he was surrounded by family at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA championships.

He was among college basketball’s winningest coaches, with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech.

He coached the U.S. to the 1984 Olympic gold medal.

His temper was legendary: In 1985, he tossed a chair across the court. But he took pride in his players’ high graduation rates and never was accused of a major NCAA violation.

Bob Knight was 83.

