San Francisco, CA. – Legendary baseball player Willie McCovey has died. He was 80.

Here’s the official announcement from the San Francisco Giants.

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 80 after losing his battle with ongoing health issues. #Forever44 | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ooOYg4ESol

— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 31, 2018