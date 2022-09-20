Legendary Base-Stealer Maury Wills Dies At 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Maury Wills, who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win three World Series titles with his base-stealing prowess, has died.

The team says Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona.

Wills played on World Series title teams in 1959, ’63 and ’65 during his first eight seasons with the Dodgers.

He also played for Pittsburgh and Montreal before returning to the Dodgers from 1969-72, when he retired.

During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.

He was the National League MVP in 1962 and led the NL in stolen bases from 1960-65.

Maury Wills was 89.