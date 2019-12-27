      Weather Alert

Lebanon Ranchers Fined For Burning Dead Animals

Dec 27, 2019 @ 3:27pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A northwest Oregon ranching couple has been fined nearly $18,000 for creating an illegal burn pile that included at least 40 dead animals.

The Statesman Journal reports on May 13 the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a large, unattended burn on property owned by Mark and Bethany Wahl.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said in its penalty order, made public last week, that the pile contained dead cattle, dead sheep, garbage, plastics, asphaltic materials, furniture and petroleum products.

Mark Wahl told the newspaper that the couple is appealing the fine.

TAGS
animals burn Fine
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map