Learning the History Behind the Stone Bridges in the Gorge

When you drive through the Columbia River Gorge you’ve likely noticed the masonry. There are rock bridges, arches, and culverts made of stone everywhere you look. Have you ever wondered where they came from and who built them? Italian immigrants did as part of a government work program during the Depression. They also did a lot of the work at the historic Timberline Lodge. We talked to Clark College history professor Joe Cavalli, and you can hear more of that here.