Leaf Day Towing Starts Today In Portland
By Jacob Dean
|
Nov 26, 2018 @ 8:10 AM

Portland, Oregon – Leaf Day towing starts today in part of Portland. Northwest District 2 should see tow trucks arriving around 7:30am this morning, that’s part of inner Northwest Portland. Any cars left on the street will be towed at the owners expense. PBOT suggests moving your car well ahead of time and rake the leaves into a pile so they can be picked up easily. Northwest District 2 is near Westover and Raleigh streets. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds say so far at least six cars have been towed this morning.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hanging Christmas Lights Challenging SE Portland Hit By Vandals Suspect Fires Shot, Charges At Police During Assault Arrest Fighting To Stay Alive After Hit and Run in Hillsboro The Cinnamon Bear Returns Historic Columbia River Highway Reopens After Wildfire
Comments