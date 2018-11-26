Leaf Day Towing Starts Today In Portland

Portland, Oregon – Leaf Day towing starts today in part of Portland. Northwest District 2 should see tow trucks arriving around 7:30am this morning, that’s part of inner Northwest Portland. Any cars left on the street will be towed at the owners expense. PBOT suggests moving your car well ahead of time and rake the leaves into a pile so they can be picked up easily. Northwest District 2 is near Westover and Raleigh streets. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds say so far at least six cars have been towed this morning.