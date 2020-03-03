Leading Education Provider K12 Inc. Offers Support To Schools, Families Disrupted By Coronavirus
HERNDON, Va.–As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across continents and countries, the global online and blended education provider K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is offering schools, districts and parents essential education resources including access to technology platforms, state-licensed educators, and standards-aligned curriculum to help address this issue.
“First and foremost, our thoughts go out to those impacted by the virus, both in the U.S. and internationally. Let’s hope a treatment is found soon. That said, we notice schools are affected. When schools have to close, children lose learning opportunities,” said Nate Davis, K12’s CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “K12 is committed to providing education for anyone, in any circumstance, and we stand ready to support educational institutions around the globe that need technology support, training or a ready-built online platform that can be deployed quickly to reach those students who can’t come to school.”
In Hong Kong, schools have closed for two months. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently called for all schools to close until late March. This week, the first high school in Washington state closed while a staff member was being tested and quarantined for the virus.
“Educators across the world are already facing difficult choices protecting students and staff,” said Davis. “Here at K12, we want people to know that if they want to make online and blended learning a part of their crisis response planning, we are prepared to quickly lend a helping hand now and in the future.”
Online and blended schooling has provided a critical educational refuge following large-scale crises. In 2016, when historic flooding in Baton Rouge required several school districts to close buildings for the remainder of the school year, K12 and its partner, Community School for Apprenticeship Learning, worked with the Louisiana Department of Education to make it possible for students in effected areas to enroll at Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy. In 2018, North Carolina Virtual Academy families who were forced to evacuate their homes after Hurricane Florence were also able to maintain consistency in their children’s education despite relocation, accessing the school’s curriculum online and staying connected with classmates and staff.
Families already choose online and blended learning as an educational alternative when they have safety concerns such as bullying, or medical needs that require regular attention. K12 offers a range of education resources, including district solutions, full and part-time public and private school enrollment, and domestic and international programs. In the United States, K12’s public school partners offer tuition-free public education options. The interactive and dynamic curriculum is aligned to meet state standards, and classes are delivered by state-licensed teachers.
For more information visit www.K12.com/coronavirus or call 855-593-7280.
About K12
K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.