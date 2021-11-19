Leaders Across Multnomah County Release Severe Weather Shelter Plan

PORLTAND, Ore. – Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury was joined by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, House Speak Tina Kotek, and several other local leaders on Friday to announce that, as of right now, five severe weather shelters are ready to go.
-The Portland Building, downtown (70 beds)
-Imago Dei Church, in the near eastside (50 beds)
-The Salvation Army’s Moore Street center, in North Portland (50 beds)
-The Sunrise Center, in Gresham (45 beds)
-Mt. Scott Community Center, in Southeast Portland (30 beds)
The severe weather shelters will open when temperatures drop below 25 degrees or if it’s freezing and snow or rain is in the forecast.
People seeking shelter during severe weather should call 2-1-1 or go to 211info.org for the latest information on what shelters are open and to obtain rides as needed.
During severe weather, 211info moves to 24-hour operations in Multnomah County.