LCC Head Start/ EHS/ECEAP
LCC Head Start/ EHS/ECEAP – Schools closed, staff report. All classrooms located on school district campuses are CLOSED until further notice (Barnes, Barnes North, Broadway, Castle Rock, & Longview EHS Partnership). Classrooms will be open at Lower Columbia College East, West, and Memorial Park centers for limited families: those with a parent who works in the healthcare industry or emergency services and those at risk of losing employment. All other families are asked to stay home. Children attending will have their temperature taken upon arrival. Any child with a cough with fever or fever of 100.4 or higher will not be able to attend. Keep your child home if they are sick.” (For Tue Mar 17th)