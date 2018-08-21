LazyTown’s “Bad Guy” Dies Of Rare Cancer

I’ve never really been aware of the international hit children’s show LazyTown, but it’s been pretty popular in recent years.

A lot of people are sad to hear the actor who plays Robbie Rotten has died.

‘LazyTown’ Robbie Rotten Actor Stefan Karl Stefansson Dies from Bile Duct Cancer https://t.co/ufCxoED9qJ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 21, 2018

There are kids and parents all over the world talking about the death of actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson.

Reports are that Stefansson lost his long battle with bile duct cancer, which affects 1 or 2 out of every 100,000 people.

He was 43 years old.

Some might consider this whole thing a tad ironic, being that Stefansson’s iconic LazyTown character advocated so aggressively for what many would consider to be an unhealthy lifestyle.