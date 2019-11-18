Layoffs At Roseburg Plywood Plant
(AP) – Roseburg Forest Products is laying off about 30 employees from its Dillard plant because of a downturn in the North American plywood market. Most of the employees were offered jobs at the company’s other Oregon plants. The layoffs are the second significant job cuts at the Dillard plywood plant this year. In August, the company laid off 90 workers there. The privately owned company, based in Springfield, Oregon, is one of North America’s leading producers of particleboard and other wood products.