Lawyers For Train Attack Suspect Want Trial Moved
By Jim Ferretti
|
Mar 25, 2019 @ 2:54 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Lawyers for the man accused of stabbing two men to death on a Portland light-rail train want his trial moved outside of Multnomah County.

Our News Partners KGW-TV reports lawyers filed a motion in Multnomah County Circuit Court to move Jeremy Christian’s trial. They didn’t give a reason. A memorandum and affidavit of counsel filed by the defense have been sealed.

Christian is scheduled for trial in June for the May 26, 2017 attack.

Christian is accused of spewing hate speech at two black teenage girls on the train, and then stabbing three men who stepped in to intervene.

Ricky John Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche were killed. Micah Fletcher was wounded.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to the 15-count indictment that includes two counts of aggravated murder.

