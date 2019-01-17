Lawyer Who Represented Saudi Men Who Fled Facing Threats

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon attorney who represented Saudi nationals who fled the country after their government paid their bail has temporarily closed her law practice because of threats made since the cases were detailed by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Ginger Mooney, of Hood River, told the newspaper she has received dozens of terrifying emails and calls with violent and virulent anti-Muslim messages.

Mooney has handled at least nine criminal cases involving Saudi students across Oregon who were accused of crimes including sex abuse and harassment.

Most ended with the charges dropped or reduced. In at least four of those cases, the men fled the country before trial or completing their jail sentence. The Saudi government paid for the bail in three of those cases.

Mooney’s lawyer said Mooney acted ethically in her representation of the men. She says the cases represent a fraction of her overall practice.

