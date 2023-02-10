New Classified Document Found In FBI Search Of Former VP Pence’s home

Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to finish the work of the Electoral College after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington and disrupted the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The FBI has discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home.

The FBI search on Friday followed the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there.

Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours” and removed “one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings.”

Pence is the third current or former top U.S. official, joining former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, to have their homes scoured by FBI agents for classified records.

The search was described as consensual and the product of back-and-forth negotiations between Pence’s representatives and the Justice Department.