Lawsuits Filed Over State’s New Rules For Workers During Extreme Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Some Oregon business groups are suing over the state’s new job site rules mandating that employers take steps to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the regulations adopted in May lay out steps employers must take when the temperature or air quality reaches a certain threshold.
Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest & Industries Council are seeking an injunction to stop the state from enforcing the rules.
They say several provisions are too vague to be fairly enforced and that the state’s workplace safety agency overstepped its authority.
A spokesperson for Oregon OSHA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.