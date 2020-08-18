Lawsuit: Fourth Victim Alleges Principal Sexually Abused Him
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former student of the Gresham-Barlow School District has filed a $3 million lawsuit against the district and a former Deep Creek Elementary School principal, saying he was sexually abused by the principal.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the former student is the fourth to report that Jeff Hays molested them.
Two of the other students have settled claims against the district.
The plaintiff in Tuesday’s suit is identified by the initials K.A.
His lawsuit says Hays victimized him in 2007 and 2008.
The school district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hays couldn’t be reached for comment, and in the past has invoked the Fifth Amendment.