Lawsuit Filed To Reopen Washington State Capitol Grounds
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington man has filed a lawsuit demanding the restoration of public access to the state Capitol and surrounding grounds.
Kitsap Sun reported Tyler Miller’s lawsuit seeks a court order for the state to remove temporary chain link fences around the Capitol campus in Olympia and restore public access to viewing galleries in the Legislative Building.
The Bremerton resident says he filed the lawsuit because barring the public from the building while the Legislature is in session is unconstitutional.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Department of Enterprise Services Director Chris Liu are named as defendants in the lawsuit.