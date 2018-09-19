Lawsuit Filed To Halt Mt. Hood Forest Timber Sale

Mt. Hood National Forest, Oregon – Some local environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit to try to stop a timber sale in the Mt. Hood National Forest. Groups including Bark and Oregon Wild say the 12,000-plus acre sale threatens endangered species habitat and increases fire hazards. They claim they want to save owl habitat and mature trees. The suit was filed in federal court on Monday. Portland Tribune reports the proposed Crystal Clear Restoration timber sale is the most extensive on Mt. Hood in more than a decade. It would include almost 7,500 acres of commercial logging on the eastern shoulder of the forest near White River.