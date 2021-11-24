      Weather Alert

Lawsuit Filed Over Washington House’s COVID-19 Session Plan

Nov 24, 2021 @ 11:58am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A handful of Washington state Republican lawmakers and others are suing Democratic leaders and a House official over a plan that allows a limited number of lawmakers vaccinated for COVID-19 on the chamber floor during the upcoming legislative session.

The new plan released by House officials last week also requires representatives who don’t verify their vaccination status to undergo COVID-19 testing three times a week in order to work in their on-campus offices.

It also requires members of the public to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken with 72 hours in order to sit in the House gallery that overlooks the lawmakers as they work.

