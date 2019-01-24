Lawsuit Contends State Agency Neglect Caused Teen’s Death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Attorneys for a Warrenton boy killed in 2017 are suing Oregon’s child welfare agency, alleging the state failed to prevent the 15-year-old’s death.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks $3.4 million for the surviving relatives of Trevor Secord.

The Warrenton High School student died in January 2017 after a pickup truck struck and killed him while he was drinking with friends.

The lawsuit alleges case workers at the Department of Human Services ignored red flags before he died.

Trevor was hospitalized in August 2016 for alcohol poisoning with a blood alcohol level more than five times the legal limit for adults but the complaint says a case worker decided not to investigate further. The lawsuit identifies Trevor by a different last name, Crossgrove.

A spokesperson for the child welfare agency didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

