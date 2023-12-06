Lawsuit Accuses Sean Combs, 2 Others Of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In 2003; Combs Denies Allegations

FILE – Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 15, 2022. Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to abuse in a years-long relationship. Cassie, whose legal Casandra Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court. Combs’ lawyer denies the allegations. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has sued the hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Combs, Harve Pierre, the former president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, and a third man of plying the accuser with drugs and alcohol and then raping her in 2003.

Combs denied the allegations in a statement and vowed to fight for his name.

The lawsuit follows three other lawsuits accusing Combs of abuse. Combs has denied those allegations as well.