Lawmakers Working on More Money for Schools

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Lawmakers are moving forward with discussions on three potential tax options that would create hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenue specifically for Oregon’s schools.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants to raise nearly $2 billion for education in the 2019-21 biennium and she’s tasked the Joint Committee on Student Success with making it happen.

The Statesman Journal reports that the committee, comprised of 14 senators and representatives from both sides of the aisle, has been meeting since January 2018 to study the most critical issues in schools – including disruptive behaviors in class and a lack of mental health counselors – then brainstorm ways to make the proposed solutions reality.