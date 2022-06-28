Lawmakers From Washington State Promise To Fight Roe v. Wade

SEATTLE, Wash. — Representative Pramila Jayapal was joined by a number of local and national leaders at a packed news conference Monday. She promised to join with fellow Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren to create a new code of ethics for members of the Supreme Court. If adopted, she said it could result in a variety of legal issues for justices including Clarence Thomas who did not recuse himself from the Jan. 6th court decision. She also called for a national strike for women.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell also spoke, saying people seeking abortions would find solace in his city. He said we have to be louder and we have to be stronger, and we have to be more organized.
Pro-Life activists were also visible at the event.