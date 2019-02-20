Lawmakers, Feds at Odds Over Law for Sick Hanford Workers

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Some Washington lawmakers are working to amend a new state law to allow even more sick workers at the decommissioned Hanford nuclear production site to be compensated.

The Tri-City Herald reports that that work is being done while the federal government is suing to put an end to the law.

The federal government sued the state in December to overturn the new law.

Before the Legislature eased requirements in 2018 for approving Hanford compensation claims, Hanford workers were required to show that a specific exposure, such as to hazardous chemicals or radiation, at the nuclear reservation caused an illness or injury.

The new law removes the burden of proof from workers or their survivors, unlike requirements for most other workers in the state.

—

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com