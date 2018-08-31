Lawmakers Battle Labor Commission’s #MeToo Probe

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s Legislature is battling an effort by the state’s labor commissioner to investigate sexual harassment in the state Capitol, saying he lacks jurisdiction and would violate privacy of people who came forward under assurances their identities wouldn’t be disclosed.

A law firm hired by the Legislature said in response Friday to Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian’s complaint and subpoena that it is an attempt to violate the state Constitution’s separation of powers.

Attorney Edwin Harnden said Avakian’s Bureau of Labor and Industry is part of the executive branch and doesn’t have jurisdiction over the Legislature’s policies over discipline of members.

He said the assembly is already working to tighten policies against harassment.

Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse resigned this year after being accused of inappropriate touching of women in the Capitol.