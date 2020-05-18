Lawmaker Called “Domestic Terrorist” Won’t Seek Reelection
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state lawmaker whose actions surrounding an armed standoff with federal agents were dubbed “domestic terrorism” will not seek reelection.
The Spokesman-Review reports that Matt Shea did not file a petition of candidacy for his state House seat on Friday, the last day available for people seeking offices in the 2020 election.
Shea, a Republican, is from Spokane Valley.
A staunch conservative Christian and a fiery orator, Shea is a favorite among gun rights groups.
Shea is a co-founder of the Coalition of Western States, a loose federation of politicians and anti-government and militia supporters throughout the U.S. West.