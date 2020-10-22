Latest On Historic Oregon City Mayor Recall Election: New Report Out Same Day As Recall Ballots Mailed To Voters
Oregon City, Ore. – Mayor Dan Holladay is accused of doing and saying things that go against covid-19 orders. He claims he’s developed strong relationships with city leaders, and we all have a right to fight for our citizens first, and not to be recalled for it. All four City Commissioners reportedly support removing Mayor Dan Holladay from office, and by their request, an investigational report on the Mayor was released by the city yesterday, on the same day recall ballots were mailed out to voters. Voters have to fill out and mail in two ballots because the recall election on November 10th is separate from the general election November 3rd. Oregon City has never held a vote to recall a Mayor before, and is the oldest city in the state.
Click here for more on the investigational report
Click here for more on the City supporting covid-19 orders
Click here for more on election and ballot instructions for Oregon city voters