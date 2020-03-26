Late Night Wrap-Up: Courteney Cox Tells Kimmel She’s Binging “Friends” During Quarantine
Jimmy Kimmel caught up with Courteney Cox via webcam during his Wednesday night quarantine-episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actress who has been quarantined for almost two weeks revealed that she bought the entire Friends series on Amazon Prime and is currently binging her way through season one. Cox later confessed that she decided to binge her sitcom during isolation because she doesn’t remember episodes and fails all trivia questions about it. “I mean, I remember obviously loving everybody there, and having fun… But I don’t remember episodes!,” Cox explained.