      Weather Alert

Late June Heat Wave Claims Lives Of More Than 100 Oregonians

Jul 6, 2021 @ 10:12am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirms 107 deaths from the late June heat wave when temperatures set records in excess of 110 degrees for three straight days.

The highest number of deaths comes from Multnomah County with 67.  They were between 44 and 97 years-old.  Many were found in their homes with no air conditioning or fans.  At least 30 deaths have been formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat, with the rest suspected to be due to hyperthermia.  The county has released a very preliminary map showing the race, age and location of the people who died.

“This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heat wave can be, especially to otherwise vulnerable people,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.

Between Friday, June 25th and Monday, June 28th, more than 130 people in Multnomah County visited the hospital after getting sick in the heat.  Officials recorded the highest-ever number of 911 calls for medical emergencies over the weekend.  Hospitals reported two to five times the number of cases of cardiac arrest.

Statewide, there were only 12 deaths from hyperthermia from 2017 to 2019.

At least two dogs in Multnomah County are believed to have died from the heat as well.  There were 28 times the normal amount of calls to Animal Services between Friday and Tuesday.

TAGS
Death heat wave Multnomah County Oregon weather
Popular Posts
4 More Victims Found In Rubble Of Surfside Condo; Death Toll Rises To 32
15 Months Later, Oregon Fully Reopens From COVID Restrictions
Fireworks Banned In Much Of Metro Area Due To Fire Danger
Redmond Residents Evacuate Due To 200-Acre Fire
Washington Governor Jay Inslee Celebrates State's Reopening In Tacoma
Connect With Us Listen To Us On