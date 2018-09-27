Last Call at Original Lompoc

Once a cornerstone in the NW 23rd neighborhood, Lompoc Tavern is now closed. Lompoc’s owner says his original Lompoc felt like family, you know, everyone literally knew your name.

But in the past couple of years, Jerry Fechter says the neighborhood has just changed too much. He says it used to be a blue collar neighborhood, but those jobs moved out of the area. Fechter says it’s been a really TOUGH emotional decision, but a smart business decision.

The team called last call, for the last time, last night.

And don’t despair, there are three other Lompocs and one of their beers just won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

Cheers! Thanks for the memories…