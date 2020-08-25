Lars Thoughts – Motionless Mayor Ted Wheeler Does His Best To Do Absolutely Nothing
The best President of the last century, Ronald Reagan, once said: “I don’t believe in a fate that will fall on us no matter what we do. I do believe in a fate that will fall on us if we do nothing.”
So, what did Mayor Ted Wheeler order police to do in the face of riots that threatened Portland?
NOTHING.
Text messages in July say Feckless Ted told his police force to stand down.
One message to aide Sonia Schmanski had the millionaire mayor saying that the Rose City had “nothing to lose”.
Make that riot city.
Because the Mayor’s “do nothing” orders to police produced just what anyone with more than a room temp IQ could tell you…more riots.
And by “nothing to lose”…did Wheeler mean
Trips to the hospital for officers and protestors and bystanders?
Tens of millions of dollars of property damage?
Business owners fleeing the Wheeler War Zone?
A now nationwide reputation for chaos and violence.
And when a real leader like Donald Trump sent in federal law enforcement, Wheeler whined they made it worse
So the Feds left…and the riots ramped up again.
Does Ted have a plan “B”. Don’t hold your breath…unless you’re in range of Teddy’s Tear gas.
