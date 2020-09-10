      Weather Alert

Lars Thoughts – From Backwoods Bonfires To Bottles Of Gas Downtown Arson Is The Newest Fad In The Northwest

Sep 10, 2020 @ 8:00am

If you’re like me, you’re choking on the smoke this morning.

I also choked up when I saw the numbers.

Seven people dead in a couple of days after more than 200 wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California.

Oregon went almost three decades without a single large wildfire in the 50’s through the 80’s. Of course that was when we logged.

We don’t do that anymore. Today, we pay the cost in blood and treasure .
We also send strange signals about the sometimes deadly crime of arson.
So, should we be surprised by the arsons in the last two days.
A man from Puyallup, arrested yesterday for arson.
A woman from Spokane, in custody, for arson
Outside Eugene, a fire that forced evacuations…and a man arrested for setting it.
Near Medford, a man who actually told sheriff’s deputies he’d been setting fires in the forests and told them he’d set more if they didn’t give him a ride to town. They gave him one, straight to jail.

And the dead. A one year old near Renton whose parents ran for their lives from the fires and suffered third degree burns trying to protect their child

A 12 year old in Oregon and his grandmother…both dead.
A lot of us suspect that MANY of the fires in the last week have been arson.
If the police need suspects in the investigation of these deadly fires, I know some criminals who have been practicing their arson skills for more than a hundred nights in downtown Portland…knowing that the local DA won’t prosecute because he agrees with their politics.

The post Lars Thoughts – From Backwoods Bonfires To Bottles Of Gas Downtown Arson Is The Newest Fad In The Northwest appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro