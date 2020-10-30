Lars Talks To The Attorney For The Man Who Brought Hunter Biden’s Lies To Light
Lars speaks with Brian Della Rocca, the attorney for John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop that has been the target of a smear campaign for helping shed light on the lies surrounding Hunter Biden. Brian explains that Mr. Mac Isaac is a patriotic American, and not a right-wing nut, or Russian hacker like the mainstream media has painted him to be since social media tried to bury the original New York Post piece that brought everything to light.
The post Lars Talks To The Attorney For The Man Who Brought Hunter Biden’s Lies To Light appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.