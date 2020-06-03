      Weather Alert

Lars Picks – Heather Mac Donald Reminds Us Systemic Police Racism Is A Myth

Jun 3, 2020 @ 2:16pm

When I read impressive media, I want to make sure I share it with my listeners so you can stay informed. Heather Mac Donald wrote a great piece for the Wall Street Journal that I think is very much worth your time. This piece talks about the reality that awful examples of racism by police officers is not the norm, it is very much the minority.

Read The Piece By Clicking HERE

