Lars Listeners – Help ICE And NW Law Enforcement Catch A Fugitive
This is a press release from ICE, they are looking for help catching an illegal alien who is connected with the disappearance of a missing hunter from Kent, Washington. If you spot this man, please call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534 or dial 911.
SEATTLE – Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), joined local law enforcement May 28, in the search for Jorge Omar Alcantara-Gonzalez, a criminal alien wanted in connection with the disappearance of Ian Eckles.
Eckles, 41, has been missing out of Kent since mid-May.
Alcantara-Gonzalez is a Mexican citizen who is in the United States illegally. Between 2018 and 2019, Alcantara-Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on multiple occasions and released back into the community despite multiple immigration detainers.
In a B.O.L.O. released by Kittitas County, Alcantara-Gonzalez is described as being last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, and may be in possession of a red MSR brand ‘Hubba Hubba’ model dome-style tent with red poles and light gray rainfly.
If you see Alcantara-Gonzalez or have any information that may help authorities concerning this case, please call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534 or dial 911. Alcantara-Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous.
