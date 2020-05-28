      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Lars Listeners – Help ICE And NW Law Enforcement Catch A Fugitive

May 28, 2020 @ 12:53pm

This is a press release from ICE, they are looking for help catching an illegal alien who is connected with the disappearance of a missing hunter from Kent, Washington. If you spot this man, please call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534 or dial 911.

SEATTLE – Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), joined local law enforcement May 28, in the search for Jorge Omar Alcantara-Gonzalez, a criminal alien wanted in connection with the disappearance of Ian Eckles.

Eckles, 41, has been missing out of Kent since mid-May.

Alcantara-Gonzalez is a Mexican citizen who is in the United States illegally. Between 2018 and 2019, Alcantara-Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on multiple occasions and released back into the community despite multiple immigration detainers.

In a B.O.L.O. released by Kittitas County, Alcantara-Gonzalez is described as being last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, and may be in possession of a red MSR brand ‘Hubba Hubba’ model dome-style tent with red poles and light gray rainfly.

If you see Alcantara-Gonzalez or have any information that may help authorities concerning this case, please call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534 or dial 911. Alcantara-Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous.

The post Lars Listeners – Help ICE And NW Law Enforcement Catch A Fugitive appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast