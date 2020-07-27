Lars Endorsement List – Washington 2020
President: Trump
Gov: Loren Culp
Attorney General AG Options: Matt Larkin (Republican Party) *
Insurance Commish Options: Patel (Republican Party)
Congress:
Dist 1 Options:
Jeffrey Beeler (Republican Party). Longtime small business owner and service to his town on the city council. He’s the best bet for taking congressional district 1
Dist 2: Tim Uy (Trump Republican Party) *
Dist 3: Jaime Herrera Beutler (Incumbent) (Republican Party) *
Dist 4: Dan Newhouse (Incumbent) (Republican Party) *
Dist 5: Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Incumbent) (Republican Party) * the incumbent has done an acceptable job and I’ll endorse her rather than her primary opponent
Dist 6: Elizabeth Kreiselmaier (Republican Party) high quality health care and prescription drugs made affordable NOT through socialistic government programs, but through competition and transparency of costs and outcomes to the consumers.
Dist 7 -Craig Keller (Republican Party) * Education: BA Hillsdale College, Economics, wants states to identify illegal aliens and take appropriate action
Dist 8 Keith Swank (Republican Party) Military Veteran, a couple of decades as a cop, control the border, cut taxes, 2nd amendment, energy independence, build up the military, serve our veterans. Healthcare is not a right…
Dist 9 Douglas Michael Basler (Republican Party) *business owner, Elected Senior Vice
Chairman of the King County Republican Party.
Dist 10 Rian Ingrim (Republican Party) * business owner, retired military combat commander.
