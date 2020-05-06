Lars Endorsement List – Oregon 2020

      Breaking News
May 6, 2020 @ 1:33pm

You’ve all been asking for it, and here it is, this is Lars Larson’s official pick list for the Oregon 2020 election cycle. This list may be updated with new races and endorsements as we conduct new interviews, and when new information becomes available. If you disagree with Lars’ picks, try and change his mind, call 866-HEY-LARS (866-439-5277) Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Pacific) and explain why Lars should change his mind.

Washington voters, Lars’ list for the Evergreen State will come out in a few weeks when we’ve heard from, and learned a bit more about their candidates.

 

Sheriff, Clackamas County  –  Lynn Schoenfeld

Position 1, Clackamas County Commissioner Chairman – Tootie Smith

Position 3, Clackamas County Commissioner – Bill Osborn

Position 4, Clackamas County Commissioner – Mark Shull

District Attorney Clackamas County – John Wentworth

District Attorney Multnomah County – Ethan Knight

District Attorney Wasco County – Eric Nisley

District Attorney Lane County – Patty Perlow

District Attorney Hood River – Carrie Rasmussen

 

Oregon State Legislature

9th District, State Senator – Fred F Girod

30th District, State Senator  – Lynn Findley   

18th District, State Representative  –  Brian Boquist    

18th District, State Representative  –  Rick Lewis

26th District, State Representative  –  Mike Nearman

26th District, State Representative  –  J. McDonald

27th District, State Representative  –  No Endorsement

28th District, State Representative  –  Dennis Linthicum 

35th District, State Representative  –  Bob Niemeyer  

37th District, State Representative  –  Kelly Sloop 

38th District, State Representative  –  Patrick Castles

39th District, State Representative  –  Christine Drazan

40th District, State Representative  –  Josh Howard 

41st District, State Representative     Michael Newgard

51st District, State Representative    Jane J Hays   

52nd District, State Representative   Jeff Helfrich 

59th District, State Representative    Daniel G Bonham

Secretary of State for Oregon – Kim Thatcher

State Treasurer for Oregon  – Jeff Gudman

 

Oregon US Congress

US Representative 1st District – Army Murray

US Representative 2nd District – Jason Atkinson

US Representative 3rd District – Joanna Harbo

US Representative 4th District – Alek Skarlatos

US Representative 5th District – Amy R Courser

US  Senator  – Jo Rae Perkins 

 

