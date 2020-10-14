      Weather Alert

Lars’ 2020 NW General Election Picks And Voter Suggestions

Oct 14, 2020 @ 1:00pm

You’ve asked for weeks, and here it is, Lars’ picks for the 2020 election cycle broken down by state.

President

Donald J. Trump

 

Washington

State Leadership

Governor: Loren Culp

Lt. Governor: Write-in Joshua Freed

Attorney General: Matt Larkin 

Insurance Commissioner: Chirayu Avinash Patel

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Maia Espinoza

 

U.S. Congress 

District 1: Jeffrey Beeler 

District 2: Timothy Hazelo  

District 3: Jaime Herrera Beutler 

District 4: Dan Newhouse 

District 5: Cathy McMorris Rodgers 

District 6: Elizabeth Kreiselmaier 

District 7: Craig Keller 

District 8: Jesse Jensen 

District 9: Douglas Michael Basler 

 

State Legislature

District 1 State Senator: Arthur Coday Jr.

District 2 State Senator: Jim McCune

District 3 State Senator: Dave Lucas

District 4 State Senator: Mike Padden

District 9 State Senator: Mark Schoesler

District 10 State Senator: Ron Muzzall

District 16 State Senator: Perry Dozler

District 17 State Senator: Lynda Wilson

District 18 State Senator: Ann Rivers

District 19 State Senator: Jeff Wilson

District 22 State Senator: Garry Holland

District 23 State Senator: Pam Madden-Boyer

District 28 State Senator: Sev O’Ban

District 49 State Senator: Rey Reynolds

 

Measures & Referendums

Referendum 90 (Expanded Sex Ed In Schools): NO

 

Oregon

State Leadership
Secretary of State for Oregon: Kim Thatcher

State Treasurer for Oregon: Jeff Gudman

Mayor Of Portland

Write-in Candidate: James Buchal

U.S. Senate 

(versus incumbent Jeff Merkley): Jo Rae Perkins

 

U.S. Congress

District 1: Chris Christenson 

District 2: Cliff Bentz

District 3: Joanna Harbo

District 4: Alek Skarlatos

District 5: Amy R Courser

 

State Legislature

9th District, State Senator: Fred F Girod

12th District, State Senator: Brian Boquist   

28th District, State Senator: Dennis Linthicum  

30th District, State Senator: Lynn Findley   

18th District, State Representative: Rick Lewis

23rd District, State Representative: Mike Nearman

26th District, State Representative: Peggy Stevens 

27th District, State Representative: Sandra Nelson

35th District, State Representative: Bob Niemeyer  

37th District, State Representative: Kelly Sloop 

38th District, State Representative: Patrick Castles

39th District, State Representative: Christine Drazan

40th District, State Representative: Josh Howard 

41st District, State Representative: Michael Newgard

51st District, State Representative: Jane J Hays   

52nd District, State Representative: Jeff Helfrich 

59th District, State Representative: Daniel G Bonham

 

Measures & Referendums

Measure 107 (Campaign Finance Limits): NO

Measure 108 (200% tobacco tax increase): NO

Measure 109 (Allow magic mushrooms for medical use): NO

Measure 110 (Decriminalize drug use): NO

Measure 26-218 (Permanent Tax Increase for Metro) NO

 

Idaho
Congress

U.S. Senate: Jim Risch 

District 1:Russ Fulcher

District 2: Michael K. Simpson 

 

State Legislature

District 1 State Senator: Jim Woodward 

District 5 State Senator: Dan Foreman 

District 10 State Senator: Jim Rice

District 12 State Senator: Todd Lakey

District 16 State Senator: LeeJoe Lay

District 18 State Senator: Mark Bost

District 19 State Senator: Aaron Tribble

District 23 State Senator: Christy Zito

District 26 State Senator: Eric Parker

