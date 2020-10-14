Lars’ 2020 NW General Election Picks And Voter Suggestions

You’ve asked for weeks, and here it is, Lars’ picks for the 2020 election cycle broken down by state.
President
Donald J. Trump
Washington
State Leadership
Governor: Loren Culp
Lt. Governor: Write-in Joshua Freed
Attorney General: Matt Larkin
Insurance Commissioner: Chirayu Avinash Patel
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Maia Espinoza
U.S. Congress
District 1: Jeffrey Beeler
District 2: Timothy Hazelo
District 3: Jaime Herrera Beutler
District 4: Dan Newhouse
District 5: Cathy McMorris Rodgers
District 6: Elizabeth Kreiselmaier
District 7: Craig Keller
District 8: Jesse Jensen
District 9: Douglas Michael Basler
State Legislature
District 1 State Senator: Arthur Coday Jr.
District 2 State Senator: Jim McCune
District 3 State Senator: Dave Lucas
District 4 State Senator: Mike Padden
District 9 State Senator: Mark Schoesler
District 10 State Senator: Ron Muzzall
District 16 State Senator: Perry Dozler
District 17 State Senator: Lynda Wilson
District 18 State Senator: Ann Rivers
District 19 State Senator: Jeff Wilson
District 22 State Senator: Garry Holland
District 23 State Senator: Pam Madden-Boyer
District 28 State Senator: Sev O’Ban
District 49 State Senator: Rey Reynolds
Measures & Referendums
Referendum 90 (Expanded Sex Ed In Schools): NO
Oregon
State Leadership
Secretary of State for Oregon: Kim Thatcher
State Treasurer for Oregon: Jeff Gudman
Mayor Of Portland
Write-in Candidate: James Buchal
U.S. Senate
(versus incumbent Jeff Merkley): Jo Rae Perkins
U.S. Congress
District 1: Chris Christenson
District 2: Cliff Bentz
District 3: Joanna Harbo
District 4: Alek Skarlatos
District 5: Amy R Courser
State Legislature
9th District, State Senator: Fred F Girod
12th District, State Senator: Brian Boquist
28th District, State Senator: Dennis Linthicum
30th District, State Senator: Lynn Findley
18th District, State Representative: Rick Lewis
23rd District, State Representative: Mike Nearman
26th District, State Representative: Peggy Stevens
27th District, State Representative: Sandra Nelson
35th District, State Representative: Bob Niemeyer
37th District, State Representative: Kelly Sloop
38th District, State Representative: Patrick Castles
39th District, State Representative: Christine Drazan
40th District, State Representative: Josh Howard
41st District, State Representative: Michael Newgard
51st District, State Representative: Jane J Hays
52nd District, State Representative: Jeff Helfrich
59th District, State Representative: Daniel G Bonham
Measures & Referendums
Measure 107 (Campaign Finance Limits): NO
Measure 108 (200% tobacco tax increase): NO
Measure 109 (Allow magic mushrooms for medical use): NO
Measure 110 (Decriminalize drug use): NO
Measure 26-218 (Permanent Tax Increase for Metro) NO
Idaho
Congress
U.S. Senate: Jim Risch
District 1:Russ Fulcher
District 2: Michael K. Simpson
State Legislature
District 1 State Senator: Jim Woodward
District 5 State Senator: Dan Foreman
District 10 State Senator: Jim Rice
District 12 State Senator: Todd Lakey
District 16 State Senator: LeeJoe Lay
District 18 State Senator: Mark Bost
District 19 State Senator: Aaron Tribble
District 23 State Senator: Christy Zito
District 26 State Senator: Eric Parker
