Large Scale Drug Operation Shut Down

MADRAS, Ore. – A major marijuana growing and distribution operation in Central Oregon has been shut down.
U.S. Homeland Security worked with local law enforcement in Jefferson County during a two-year long investigation.
They identified over 23 members of the organization.
There were 20 grow operations near Madras and Culver.
Proceeds from marijuana sales were laundered through Chinese-food restaurants in the Pacific Northwest and Asia.
Robert Dale, of Madras, is alleged to be one of the leaders.
He was among five people arrested. 16-thousand pounds of processed marijuana, over 17-thousand plants, four guns and a large amount of cash were seized as evidence.