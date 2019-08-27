      Weather Alert
Red Flag Warning For Willamette Valley

Large Grass Fire Spreads To Buildings And Homes In NE Portland.

Aug 26, 2019 @ 7:19pm

Portland, Ore. — What started as a grass fire in a field east of Northeast 82nd avenue was spread to a commercial building and homes by swift winds.

One of the buildings heavily damaged by fire is the Grand Avenue Boxing Club at NE 84th and Russell.

Photo Courtesy KGW

That building is also connected to the skate/bike park called The Lumberyard.

KXL Rebecca Marshall

Our news partner KGW was on scene just before 7pm when fire officials gave their first update.

As of 7pm, there is no official word on how many buildings were burned or what caused the fire.

