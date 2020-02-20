Lane County Sheriff: Woman Shoots Husband, Self Near Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 71-year-old woman shot and wounded her 75-year-old husband and then fatally shot herself north of Florence.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, state and Florence police responded to a report of a shooting at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday at a home and found the woman dead.
The sheriff’s office says the woman’s husband also was found in the home with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital.
The sheriff’s office says an investigation indicates the woman shot both of them for unknown reasons.
The Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled her death a suicide.
Their names have not been released.