Lane County Sheriff: Woman Shoots Husband, Self Near Florence

Feb 19, 2020 @ 5:26pm

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 71-year-old woman shot and wounded her 75-year-old husband and then fatally shot herself north of Florence.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, state and Florence police responded to a report of a shooting at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday at a home and found the woman dead.

The sheriff’s office says the woman’s husband also was found in the home with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation indicates the woman shot both of them for unknown reasons.

The Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled her death a suicide.

Their names have not been released.

