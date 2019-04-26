Lane County Reports Millions in Damage from February Snow

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Agencies in a western Oregon county say the snowstorms that hit in late February caused more than $17 million in damage.

The Register-Guard reported Thursday that the storms deposited 18.8 inches (47.7 centimeters) of snow in Lane County over four days, marking the most snowfall in the area since 1971.

According to the state Office of Emergency Management, five counties have reported public damage that adds up to $30 million.

About $14 million of the damage in Lane County was associated with the costs to restore power to tens of thousands residents. The snow knocked down trees that hit power poles and lines.

