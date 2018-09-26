Lane County Heroin Overdoses Continue to Soar

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Lane County authorities are repeating their warning to heroin users now that the number of drug overdoses reported in the Eugene-Springfield area has spiked to nearly two dozen since the weekend.

The Register Guard reported Wednesday that medics responded to 35 substance abuse reports between Friday and Monday and 23 of those were determined to be overdoses.

Sixteen of the patients were treated with Narcan, a medication that counteracts the effects of opiates.

Lane County Public Health spokesman Jason Davis says 21 overdoses were reported to his agency between Friday and Sunday, the most current numbers he has available.

Police believe an extremely pure type of heroin or heroin laced with fentanyl is circulating in the area.

No deaths have been reported.

—

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com