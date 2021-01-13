      Breaking News
Flash Flood Warning issued for Multnomah County

Landslides Force Multiple Road Closures

Jan 13, 2021 @ 6:17am
Photo: PBOT Twitter

Portland, Ore. – Heavy rain and wind caused several landslides and downed trees early Wednesday morning.

One area of great concern is Dodson, where the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office announced an evacuation notice Wednesday morning.

Eastbound I-84 is closed indefinitely at the Troutdale exit for a landslide that spilled onto the freeway at MP 35 near the community of Dodson. First responders (ODOT, OSP, MCSO) are on scene searching the area.

SW Burnside is closed because of a large landslide near the new pedestrian bridge.

Small creeks have turned into fast-running rivers on Portland’s westside.

Popular Posts
Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Portland Police Officer Captured After Escaping
Two Oregon Men Are Facing Federal Charges For Covid-19 Fraud
Chaos and Violence at U.S. Capitol Mars Electoral College Vote
Democrats Plan 'Lightning' Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
Washington Congresswoman Reverses Course On Congressional Vote