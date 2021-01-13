Landslides Force Multiple Road Closures
Photo: PBOT Twitter
Portland, Ore. – Heavy rain and wind caused several landslides and downed trees early Wednesday morning.
One area of great concern is Dodson, where the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office announced an evacuation notice Wednesday morning.
Eastbound I-84 is closed indefinitely at the Troutdale exit for a landslide that spilled onto the freeway at MP 35 near the community of Dodson. First responders (ODOT, OSP, MCSO) are on scene searching the area.
SW Burnside is closed because of a large landslide near the new pedestrian bridge.
Small creeks have turned into fast-running rivers on Portland’s westside.