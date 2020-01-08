      Weather Alert

Landslide Stops Amtrak Service Between Seattle And Portland

Jan 8, 2020 @ 11:53am

SEATTLE (AP) – Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland.

The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington.

Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle.

Officials say regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.

More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday.

Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.

