Landslide on West Burnside Restricts Traffic
PORTLAND, Ore. — A landslide early Tuesday morning on West Burside at 24th Place blocks the westbound right lane until the hillside can be stabilized.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Maintenance Operations and Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry crews are managing the slide, which is still active. They’ll be back today to further assess the slide and remove debris and trees.
The city asks drivers to avoid the area if possible or travel cautiously and observe all directions by reader boards and flaggers.