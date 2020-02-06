Landslide on Columbia River Hwy. near Troutdale
TROUTDALE, Ore. — A landslide closed the Historic Columbia River Highway on Thursday morning between Stark Street and Woodward Road for nearly three hours.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says about 150 cubic yards of debris fell onto the highway after days of heavy rain.
The highway will be closed again after the morning commute to remove a tree from the hillside that was undercut by the slide. That closure is expected to last about an hour.