      Weather Alert

Landslide Closes Stretch of West Burnside

Jan 27, 2020 @ 5:39am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The eastbound lane of West Burnside between Barnes Road and Skyline Boulevard will remain closed through at least Monday due to a landslide.  It is the largest slide on a city street in about two years.

Crews spent Friday building a catchment wall to contain the slide.  They’ll return today to remove more material that slid down the hillside and reassess the slide.  The Portland Bureau of Transportation asks drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

Westbound traffic was re-opened on Friday afternoon.

